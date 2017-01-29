Home»Breaking News»world

'Not the America I recognise': Journalist shares her story about how the US welcomed her family as a refugee many years ago

Sunday, January 29, 2017 - 09:50 am

As President Donald Trump signed an executive order that bans Syrian refugees indefinitely and imposes a 90-day ban on entry to the US from seven Muslim-majority nations, one journalist took to Twitter to share her story.

In 19 poignant tweets, New York Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi spoke about moving to the US as a child from Romania and finding people very welcoming and how things have changed, using the hahtag #IAmARefugee:

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Donald Trump, Executive order, Politics, Rukmini Callimachi, The New York Times, United States, White House,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

See incredible photos of people celebrating Chinese New Year across the globe

Iraqi forces discover chemical warfare agent in Mosul

Trump bans all refugees for 4 months, and Syrians indefinitely

Mexicans unite against Trump's border wall and trade plans


Lifestyle

Trend of the week: Shirt and jeans, the perfect couple

Watch the Elie Saab Show at Paris Fashion week for all the latest couture trends

Asylum seeker in the system of Direct Provision secures internship with Darina Allen

A guide to hosting the modern day dinner party

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 