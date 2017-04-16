North Korea's failed missile launch a 'provocation', says Mike Pence

Home»Breaking News»world

Sunday, April 16, 2017

Update 11am: US Vice President Mike Pence has branded North Korea's failed missile launch a "provocation".

Speaking to American military personnel in South Korea, he told them they were serving on the "frontier of freedom".

"This morning's provocation from the North is just the latest reminder of the risks each one of you face every day in the defence of the freedom of the people of South Korea and the defence of America in this part of the world.

"In these troubled times in this part of the world your courage and your valour still amazes the American people."

The US Vice President was speaking after American officials said a North Korean medium-range missile exploded seconds after it was launched on Sunday.

Earlier: US Vice President Mike Pence has arrived in South Korea at the start of a 10-day trip to Asia that comes amid turmoil over North Korea's threats to advance its growing nuclear and defence capabilities.

His visit comes just after a failed missile launch by the North.

President Donald Trump's vice president arrived in the region after North Korea celebrated the birth anniversary of the country's late founder with a military parade.

Mr Pence is joined by his wife and two adult daughters and will lay a wreath at the Seoul National Cemetery and join US and South Korean troops for Easter Sunday church services and a dinner.

Mr Pence is the son of a Korean War veteran and displays his late father's Bronze Star in his office.

