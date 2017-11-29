Home»Breaking News»world

North Korea urged to 'change course' following latest missile launch

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 07:30 am

North Korea is being urged to 'change course' after launching a ballistic missile towards Japan.

The UN Security Council will meet this evening to discuss how to deal with the threat from the rogue nation.

North Korea claims the test shows their weapons are capable of "striking the whole US mainland".

South Korea's president Moon Jae-in has given his reaction.

"This action does not only increase tension on the North Korean peninsula but gravely endangers international peace and security.

"We strongly condemn North Korea in continuing such reckless behaviour."


