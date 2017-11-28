Home»Breaking News»world

North Korea missile launch believed to be latest in a series of tests

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 07:08 pm

Update 7.49pm: North Korea has launched a ballistic missile, according to reports.

South Korea's military has said the missile was fired from an area north of Pyongyang early on Wednesday local time.

The Yonhap news agency reported South Korea's joint chiefs of staff saying that it and US authorities are analysing the trajectory.

A US official also said a launch had taken place.

The launch is the first since September 15 when North Korea fired an intermediate ballistic missile.

US President Donald Trump was briefed on the apparent launch, the White House said.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a tweet Mr Trump "was briefed, while missile was still in the air, on the situation in North Korea".

At the time of the launch, Mr Trump was in a meeting with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.

Update 7.10pm: According to the BBC it is believed the reported launch is the latest in a series of tests.

According the BBC it is not clear how far the missile went or whether it flew over Japan as other missiles did earlier this year.

The Pentagon are said to be still assessing the "probable" launch which took place at approximately 03:30 local time (18:30 GMT).

Earlier: Reports that North Korea has fired new ballistic missile 'eastward'

South Korean media, quoting military officials, have said that North Korea has fired a ballistic missile.

According to Reuters the news has been confirmed by a US government source.

The BBC report that South Korean news agency Yonhap reported that the missile flew eastward from Pyongsong in South Pyongan province.

North Korea has test fired several other missiles this year, including its first intercontinental ballistic missiles, increasing tensions over its nuclear programme.

The BBC go on to report that South Korean and US authorities are working together to analyse the latest missile’s trajectory according to South Korean military chiefs.

More as we get it ...


