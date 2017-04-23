Home»Breaking News»world

North Korea detains third US citizen

Sunday, April 23, 2017 - 07:44 am

North Korea has reportedly detained a US citizen, bringing the total number of Americans held by them to three.

The man had been in the country for a month to discuss relief activities.

He was arrested at Pyongyang International Airport as he was leaving.

Tensions are high in the region, as the US sends its super-carrier Carl Vinson to carry out joint exercises with Japan's navy.

It follows confusion over where the massive warship was heading.

Last week, President Donald Trump suggested it was steaming towards North Korea - when it was in fact heading to Australia.

