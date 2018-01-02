Home»Breaking News»world

Nine more killed amid Iran protests - reports

Tuesday, January 02, 2018

Nine people have been killed overnight amid nationwide protests and unrest in Iran, according to state television reports.

The report today puts the death toll in six days of demonstrations to at least 20 people.

State TV said six rioters were killed during an attack on a police station in the town of Qahdarijan.

It reported that clashes were sparked by rioters who tried to steal guns from the police station.

State TV said an 11-year-old boy and a 20-year-old man were killed in the town of Khomeinishahr, while a member of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was killed in the town of Najafabad.

It says all were shot by hunting rifles.

The towns are all in Iran's central Isfahan province, 215 miles south of Tehran.

A university student attends a protest inside Tehran University while a smoke grenade is thrown by anti-riot Iranian police, in Tehran, Iran.

AP


