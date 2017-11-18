Home»Breaking News»world

Nine injured in large fire at six-story apartment building in New York

Saturday, November 18, 2017 - 07:22 am

A large fire on the top floors of a six-story New York City apartment building has resulted in nine injuries.

The fire started on the Harlem building's top floor, which was engulfed in flames as thick smoke billowed.

The Fire Department of New York said more than 200 firefighters were at the scene.

Seven firefighters, a police officer and one other person suffered minor injuries.

The American Red Cross has opened a reception area in the neighbourhood to assist families left homeless by the fire.

A Red Cross spokeswoman said 22 families have been put up in hotels.

AP


