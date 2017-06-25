Home»Breaking News»world

Nine bodies recovered after landslide buries scores in China

Sunday, June 25, 2017 - 08:10 am

Chinese crews have recovered nine bodies and are still searching for 109 others about 30 hours after a massive landslide buried a picturesque mountain village in the south-western province of Sichuan.

More than 2,500 rescuers have arrived in Xinmo village in Mao country to search the rubble for survivors.

The government on Sunday lowered an earlier figure of 15 dead retrieved.

Three people, a couple and their month-old baby, are the only ones rescued from the site on Saturday.

A government-run news outlet said the adults are in a stable condition, while the baby has been sent to an intensive care unit with pneumonia induced by mud inhalation.

Experts on state media said the landslide was probably triggered by rain.

AP

