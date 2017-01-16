Home»Breaking News»world

Nigel Farage a 'great guy', says Donald Trump

Monday, January 16, 2017 - 10:47 am

Donald Trump hailed Nigel Farage as a "great guy" during his interview with Michael Gove for The Times in England.

The president-elect mentioned Farage - who he referred to as "our Nigel" - spontaneously after being asked how much he was looking forward to meeting Theresa May.

Mr Farage appeared at rallies in support of Mr Trump during the US presidential election campaign and was the first British politician to visit him following his victory.

Mr Trump later tweeted that the former Ukip leader would make a good UK ambassador in Washington.

Speaking to Mr Gove, the president-elect asked: "How is our Nigel doing? I like him, I think he's a great guy, I think he's a very good guy and he was very supportive.

"He'd go around the US - he was saying Trump's gonna win. He was one of the earliest people that said Trump was gonna win.

"So, he's gotta feel for it. Michael, you should've written that we were gonna win."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

What actually happens on Inauguration Day?

Donald Trump’s behaviour as president-elect does not bode well

No Damascene conversion for Donald Trump and foolish to expect one

Trump: US-UK trade deal will be done quickly and properly

More in this Section

What actually happens on Inauguration Day?

Former football coach Barry Bennell denies child abuse charges

Egyptian court rules out handing islands at mouth of shipping lanes to Saudi Arabia

Death toll from Kyrgyzstan plane crash rises


Lifestyle

Meet eight Irish heroes who stood out in 2016

Forget about Blue Monday - it was made up by a holiday company to sell winter breaks

Drag pioneer Mr Pussy has fond memories of performing in Cork

Book review: Turkey - The Insane and the Melancholy by Ece Temelkuran

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 