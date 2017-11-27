Home»Breaking News»world

Newlyweds killed 'for marrying without permission from elders'

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 05:43 pm

Police in Pakistan have arrested 10 people for the killings of a newlywed couple who entered into a free-will marriage in the southern port city of Karachi.

Abdul Hadi, 24, and Hasina Bibi, 19, were killed by relatives last week for marrying without permission from their elders earlier this month, according to police spokesman Qasim Hameed.

He said Mr Hadi's father and nine other relatives were arrested after the couple's bodies were found in a local graveyard on Sunday. He added that Ms Bibi's father has absconded.

He said the men had confessed to murdering the couple with knives on the orders of a "Jirga", or tribal council, for dishonouring their Pashtun culture.

Nearly 1,000 Pakistani women are killed by close relatives each year in so-called honour killings.

More to follow.


More in this Section

UK teen who threatened attack on day of Bieber concert guilty of terror charges

Smart people have been found to have more efficient brains – but there’s a way in for the rest of us

Donald Trump won't campaign for Roy Moore in Alabama election, says White House

EU extends approval for 'cancer link' weedkiller glyphosate


Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »