Home»Breaking News»world

New Zimbabwe cabinet member linked to 1980s Matabeleland massacre

Friday, December 01, 2017 - 08:54 am

Zimbabwe's new president has appointed a new Cabinet that includes ruling party loyalists as well as figures linked to the military, whose takeover helped oust former leader Robert Mugabe.

No opposition politicians are included in the list, which has been seen as the first test of whether Emmerson Mnangagwa, a longtime Mugabe ally, would move out of his shadow.

The 22-member Cabinet announced late on Thursday on state-run television includes Major General Sibusiso Moyo as foreign minister, Air Marshal Perrance Shiri as agriculture minister and Chris Mutsvangwa, leader of Zimbabwe's war veterans, as information minister.

Air Marshal Shiri is directly linked to the Matabeleland massacre of thousands of people by a North Korea-trained military brigade in the 1980s when Mr Mugabe moved against a political rival.

Zimbabwe's new president Emmerson Mnangagwa

Maj Gen Moyo, on November 15, announced the military takeover that put Mr Mugabe under house arrest and set in motion a national clamour leading to the former president's resignation after 37 years in power.

Mr Mugabe quit on November 21 amid impeachment proceedings. The ruling Zanu-PF party replaced him with Mr Mnangagwa, who was fired weeks ago as one of the country's vice presidents as Mr Mugabe's wife, Grace, positioned herself to succeed him.

The list of Cabinet appointments makes no mention of vice presidents.

For some Zimbabweans who had hoped the new leader would make the Cabinet more inclusive, Thursday night's announcement was a disappointment after they had cheered the military's takeover and backed the ruling party's impeachment efforts.

Lawyer Alex Magaisa tweeted a recent photo of Mr Mugabe and his wife laughing, with the words "When they saw the new Cabinet".

Former finance minister Tendai Biti tweeted: "The honey moon is over even before it had begun. What a shame. What a missed opportunity."

In an interview earlier on Thursday with the Associated Press, main opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai said Mr Mnangagwa has a "very small window" to show that he is different from Mr Mugabe and that he is meeting national expectations of change.

Mr Tsvangirai added that there has been "no dialogue" with the new leadership.

AP


KEYWORDS

Zimbabwe

More in this Section

UK inquest hears father 13-month-old girl was probably sexually assaulted by father

Theresa May: Confronting far-right as important as fighting Islamist threat

Ministers from Holyrood and Westminster fail to reach Brexit agreement

Largest marine reserve in the world coming to effect in Antarctica


Lifestyle

Django Django excited to get back to basics in Dingle

Anthony Barry archive offers a look at life on Leeside in decades gone by

Festive foodies: Top 8 tempting treats this Christmas

Festive beauty crackers are better than ever this Christmas

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 16
    • 39
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »