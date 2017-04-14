Home»Breaking News»world

New leak suggests NSA penetrated banking networks in Middle East

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 04:52 pm

A group calling itself TheShadowBrokers has published documents suggesting that the US National Security Agency has burrowed deep into the Middle East's financial network.

TheShadowBrokers, which startled security experts last year by releasing some of the NSA's hacking tools, has resumed pouring secrets into the public domain, this time by publishing purported details of the NSA's operations against banks across the Arab world.

The authenticity of Friday's document dump could not immediately be determined but the group's previous releases have been corroborated by material leaked by former US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden.

Comae Technologies founder Matt Suiche, who has closely followed the disclosures, said the latest release was unusual because it explicitly identified alleged NSA targets.

