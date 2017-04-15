Home»Breaking News»world

New claim over Dortmund attack linked to far-right

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 12:12 pm

German investigators are examining a third possible claim of responsibility for the attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus - this one containing far-right rhetoric.

Berlin's Tagesspiegel daily reported that it received an email on Thursday evening in which the anonymous author mentions Adolf Hitler, rails against "multiculturalism" and says the Dortmund attack was a "final warning".

Federal prosecutors confirmed that they received the mail from the newspaper.

Three explosions shattered a window on Dortmund's bus on Tuesday ahead of the team's Champions League match against Monaco. One of Dortmund's players, the defender Marc Bartra, and a police officer were wounded.

Three copies of a note containing Islamic extremist rhetoric were found at the scene, but officials have raised the possibility it might be a red herring.

Prosecutors have questioned the credibility of another claim posted online, suggesting a left-wing extremist motive.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS dortmund, attack, link,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Man dragged from United flight says it was 'more horrifying and harrowing' than fleeing Vietnam

Russia pulls out of Eurovision Song Contest over singer's Ukraine ban

Evacuations from besieged Syrian towns begin under government deal with rebels

Firms go to court to prevent Arkansas using their drugs in executions


Lifestyle

Towers and Tales: Michael Morpurgo has a burning passion for stories

Scene + Heard: Entertainment news round-up

Ask Audrey: 'My wife gave up sex for Lent, I’m worried I’ll be over-excited on Sunday'

Things to do with the kids this Easter

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 