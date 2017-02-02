Home»Breaking News»world

Netanyahu vows to build new West Bank settlements 'as soon as possible'

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 02:14 pm

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to build a new West Bank settlement "as soon as possible" following the demolition of an illegally-built settler outpost.

Mr Netanyahu made the pledge as Israeli forces were completing the evacuation of the Amona outpost on Thursday.

His government, dominated by settler allies, tried to block the evacuation but was overruled by the country's Supreme Court, which determined that Amona was built two decades ago on private Palestinian land.

Mr Netanyahu described the uprooting of Amona as difficult and assured those attending a ceremony in the West Bank settlement of Ariel that "we will establish a new settlement on state land".

He says: "We will act so that it happens as soon as possible."

He did not say when or where the settlement would be established.

- AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS israel, west bank, settlements, benjamin netanyahu

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Israeli prime minister to hold talks with Theresa May next week

Iran defends missile test after being put 'on notice' by US

Two Republican senators to vote against Betsy DeVos as education secretary

Protests erupted at a US university when Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos was due to visit


Lifestyle

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 