Home»Breaking News»world

Nanny pleads guilty to making indecent images of children in UK

Thursday, September 07, 2017 - 02:55 pm

A part-time nanny has admitted making dozens of indecent images of children, a prosecutor said.

Elliana Ede-Borrett pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, 12 of which were category A, the most serious type.

The victims involved were thought to be girls aged between one and six.

The 22-year-old, of Sumner Road in Croydon, admitted the offences on Thursday, a prosecutor at Camberwell Green Magistrates' Court confirmed after the hearing.

The defendant was charged with making 12 category A images, 18 category B images and 17 category C images between September 23 2015 and May 3 2016.

It is understood there was no link between the content of the images concerned and the children in Ede-Borrett's care.

She was released on bail and ordered not to contact any child under the age of 16 unless their parents or guardians are aware of the convictions.

She will be sentenced at Inner London Crown Court on a date to be set.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Dozens injured in South Korean protests over US response to North Korean threat

Man jailed for 'kill every Muslim' Facebook post after Manchester bombing

Irish couple take shelter in Puerto Rico as Hurricane Irma approaches

Scientists have developed ‘naturally pink’ chocolate and everyone’s totally on board


Lifestyle

Nick Kelly praised for debut feature looking at autism

The Yellow River is not a nostalgic memoir for Seán McSweeney and Gerard Smyth

A Question of Taste - Rachel Croash

Stepping up to help out at your local GAA club

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, September 06, 2017

    • 1
    • 4
    • 5
    • 6
    • 18
    • 47
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 