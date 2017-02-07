Murder-accused fiance 'sent Helen Bailey string of messages after she vanished'

The alleged killer of author Helen Bailey flooded her phone with late-night messages and told her "you promised me more", a court has heard.

Ian Stewart, 56, was said to have sent his missing fiancee a slew of texts after she vanished, urging her to contact him.

He is accused of murdering his drugged bride-to-be and dumping her in a cesspit hidden below their home in a plot to acquire her riches last year.

Helen Bailey and her dog.

Jurors at St Albans Crown Court were read the string of pleas, which began on April 18 2016, one week after she disappeared.

One said: "I have respected your wishes long enough, you have had enough space, love you whatever xxxx."

Another, sent at 5.35am on April 19, said: "Contact the police... they don't have to tell me if you don't want to, they can stop all the fuss."

The following day, at 3.55am, a text was sent to her phone reading: "I need you back, you promised me more, I love you whatever."

Ms Bailey's phone was never located and it is alleged Stewart disposed of it.

Three months after her sudden disappearance, the 51-year-old Electra Brown writer was found submerged in human waste alongside her dog, Boris.

The defendant, of Baldock Road, Royston, Hertfordshire, denies murder, preventing a lawful burial, fraud and three counts of perverting the course of justice.