Home»Breaking News»world

'Multiple people shot' at Fort Lauderdale Airport in Florida

Friday, January 06, 2017 - 06:36 pm

Multiple people have been shot at Fort Lauderdale international airport, according to reports.

On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an "ongoing incident" in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.

Miami area television stations are reporting that at least nine people were shot and that the shooter is in custody.

News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.

Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running".

Calls to the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were not immediately returned.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS florida, shooting, attack, fort lauderdale, airport,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Physics students have worked out how quickly a zombie apocalypse would wipe out the human race

Donald Trump: Money spent on border wall will be paid back by Mexico

Girl, 15, dies after allergic reaction to takeaway meal

Russia scales down Syria operations


Today's Stories

Man held for planned attack

Lifestyle

Meet some of Ireland's homegrown heroes

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

New talent show offers a long career rather than five minutes of fame

Indoor spin class will make you feel like you're cycling around the great outdoors

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 04, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 19
    • 21
    • 43
    • 44
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 