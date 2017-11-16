Muggers in the Bronx escape with $190k in cash man was taking to his son

A man visiting the US from Africa has had $190,000 stolen after being mugged in New York, according to police.

Officers said the attack happened in November 7 in the Bronx.

Investigators say the 46-year-old was making his way out of a building when he was attacked by two men.

One man ran off with the victim's bag while the other suspect kept him in a headlock, police said.

Authorities say the man was carrying $190,000 in cash he was taking to his son.

Investigators are not sure if the suspects knew the man had a large amount of cash in his possession.

