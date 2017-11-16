Home»Breaking News»world

Muggers in the Bronx escape with $190k in cash man was taking to his son

Thursday, November 16, 2017 - 07:17 pm

A man visiting the US from Africa has had $190,000 stolen after being mugged in New York, according to police.

Officers said the attack happened in November 7 in the Bronx.

Investigators say the 46-year-old was making his way out of a building when he was attacked by two men.

One man ran off with the victim's bag while the other suspect kept him in a headlock, police said.

Authorities say the man was carrying $190,000 in cash he was taking to his son.

Investigators are not sure if the suspects knew the man had a large amount of cash in his possession.

AP


More in this Section

GRAPHIC: Airbus set to test self-flying taxi

'Matter of time' before serial killer Charles Manson dies

UN committee backs Burma Rohingya muslims resolution

US senators join forces on bid to strengthen database of prohibited gun buyers


Lifestyle

How to tackle the scourge of cyber bullying

The champion surfer who found God and opened a church in Co Clare

Why are there not more female conductors?

Tale of fame and misfortune still relevant

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »