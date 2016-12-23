Home»Breaking News»world

Mother of Berlin suspect: Death at hands of Italian police left 'great secret'

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 07:59 pm

The mother of the Berlin attack suspect killed by Italian police has said she fears the world will never know why he allegedly committed the atrocity.

The 24-year-old is suspected of driving a truck through a Christmas market in the German capital on Monday, killing 12 people and wounding 56. He was shot dead on Friday morning in Milan in a clash with police

Nour El Houda Hassani said: "Within him is a great secret. They killed him and buried the secret with him."

Speaking in his impoverished Tunisian hometown of Oueslatia, she begged for his remains to be brought home.

She said: "I want the truth about my son. Who was behind him?"

Amri's brother Abdelkader wept as he said: "My brother is dead. Bring us his remains, even one of his fingers, and I will put it in my pocket. ... They killed him when he was still only a suspect. Why?"

The family want his remains to be sent to Oueslatia and asked authorities for details about his role in the attack.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Bouraoui Limam said he expected the body to be repatriated but that it would "take a while" because Italian, German and Tunisian investigators need to carry out examinations first.

AP

