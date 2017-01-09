Mother appears in court over murder of adoptive daughter in US

A woman has appeared in court accused of killing her 14-year-old adoptive daughter as part of a "rape-murder fantasy" she shared with her boyfriend.
Sara Packer is accused of charges including criminal homicide, rape and abuse of a corpse.
Her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, faces similar charges. As he was taken into court on Sunday, he told reporters he was sorry for what he did to the teenager.
The body of Grace Packer was found in woods in Pennsylvania last autumn.
Officials say the teenager was beaten, raped as her mother watched, poisoned and hours later strangled in an attic in July.
They say the couple stored Grace's body there, dismembered it in October and dumped it in a park.
Packer has been ordered to be held without bail and is to be transferred to Bucks County Prison.
The couple did not enter pleas.