Home»Breaking News»world

Mother appears in court over murder of adoptive daughter in US

Monday, January 09, 2017 - 01:24 am

A woman has appeared in court accused of killing her 14-year-old adoptive daughter as part of a "rape-murder fantasy" she shared with her boyfriend.

Sara Packer is accused of charges including criminal homicide, rape and abuse of a corpse.

Sara Packer, center, handcuffed, the adoptive mother of Grace Packer, was led out of District Court in Newtown, Pa., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, by Pennsylvania Constables and taken into custody.

Her boyfriend, Jacob Sullivan, faces similar charges. As he was taken into court on Sunday, he told reporters he was sorry for what he did to the teenager.

The body of Grace Packer was found in woods in Pennsylvania last autumn.

Officials say the teenager was beaten, raped as her mother watched, poisoned and hours later strangled in an attic in July.

They say the couple stored Grace's body there, dismembered it in October and dumped it in a park.

Packer has been ordered to be held without bail and is to be transferred to Bucks County Prison.

The couple did not enter pleas.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Pennsylvania, Sara Packer, Jacob Sullivan, Grace Packer,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Monk sets himself alight in sex slave protest in South Korea

Latest: Man arrested after hostage situation at bookmakers in UK

Missing four-year-old boy and mother found safe in UK

Trump declines to acknowledge that Russia interfered in US election


Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 