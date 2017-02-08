Home»Breaking News»world

Mother allowed fatal beating of son over piece of birthday cake

Wednesday, February 08, 2017 - 03:49 pm

A US woman has pleaded guilty to first-degree child abuse over the beating death of her nine-year-old son over a missing piece of birthday cake.

Prosecutors agreed to drop a second-degree murder charge and seek a sentence of no more than 20 years for Oriana Garcia, who appeared in a courtroom in Hagerstown, Maryland.

The 27-year-old's son Jack was handcuffed to a chair by Garcia's brother and pummelled by her boyfriend, who suspected Jack of eating cake meant for his two-year-old daughter.

Police said Garcia allowed the abuse and sent away an ambulance as Jack lay dying.

The boyfriend, Robert Wilson, is serving 30 years for second-degree murder.

Jacob Barajas is awaiting sentencing for first-degree child abuse.

- AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

This tiny device is powered by stomach acids

'Killer clown' prankster jailed for chasing pregnant woman

'Islamic State' blamed as six Red Cross workers shot dead

Mysterious Stonehenge-like 'geoglyphs' found in Amazon rainforest point to ancient human settlements


Lifestyle

GAMETECH: Resident Evil sends real chills

History of Jews in Irish literature goes beyond Leopold Bloom

Safe Internet Day is this week, so here's some tips on keeping your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 