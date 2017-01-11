Home»Breaking News»world

Moscow denies collecting compromising information about Trump

Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 02:55 pm

A spokesman for President Vladimir Putin has denied allegations that the Kremlin collected compromising information about US President-elect Donald Trump.

"This is an evident attempt to harm our bilateral ties," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow. "The Kremlin does not engage in collecting compromising information."

A US official said that intelligence officials had informed Mr Trump about an unsubstantiated report that Russia had compromising personal and financial information about him.

After news reports were published about the briefing, President-elect Trump tweeted: "Fake news - a total political witch hunt."

Vladimir Putin.

Mr Peskov dismissed the report, but commented that the allegations could be used to keep American politicians from wanting to improve ties with Russia.

"We should treat it with humour, but there is a sad side to it, too," he said. "There are people who are whipping up this frenzy, who are doing their best to keep this witch hunt going."

Mr Peskov described the report as part of efforts to "keep harming the relations, not allow anyone to think about whether this is in the interests of both countries, the interests of the global community and what can be done to move from a total confrontation to a more constructive approach".

Russian state television provided a muted coverage of the report, dismissing it as fake and pointing to its release timed to coincide with President Barack Obama's final speech in Chicago.

"The release would help Obama to slam the door even louder," Rossiya 24 television said on an afternoon news bulletin.

Noting that different sections of the report were written in different typefaces, "it does not look like it was compiled by professionals," Rossiya 24 added.

- AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

'Germophobe' Trump outlines plans to separate from business at lively press conference

Donald Trump in heated set-to with CNN reporter, accuses network of 'fake news'

Tightening borders 'top priority' for Donald Trump's homeland security chief

Barack Obama uses final speech as president to urge Americans not to lose faith

More in this Section

Researchers reveal there are basically three types of selfie takers... and most of them aren't self-publicists

Magazine voted these stars the world’s most fashionable

Playing an instrument could make your reactions faster

Trump claims he is subject of a smear campaign in series of tweets


Lifestyle

GAME TECH: Frog spawns a whole new experience

Irish couple speak out about the grief of losing a baby

MAKING CENTS: Make life easier by taking control of your finances

10 Irish crime fiction novels you didn't know you needed in your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 