More than a quarter of adults 'can't enjoy holiday without alcohol'

28% of adults find it "impossible" to enjoy a holiday without alcohol, according to a new study.

The survey by travel search firm Kayak also revealed that 10% of people have previously spent more on alcohol while on holiday than the cost of flights and accommodation.

The figures emerged amid growing concern about drunken airline passengers causing disruption on flights.

Some 58% of those who drink more whilst on a break say it is "part of going on holiday", and a third (33%) claim they "have more fun" when they have been drinking.

Kayak commissioned a survey of 2,001 UK adults who had been on holiday in the past two years.

Excess alcohol has led to holidaymakers getting into problematic situations, with 7% admitting they have suffered an injury after drinking, 6% forgetting where their hotel was and 5% vomiting on themselves.

Kayak travel expert John-Lee Saez said: "It's perhaps not a huge surprise that Brits enjoy a drink or two whilst on holiday.

"It is our time to relax and in many cases a week or two where we don't have to worry about our day-to-day responsibilities like our job or housework.

"But as the research shows, it is all too easy to get carried away when under the influence, so I'd advise people to take care not to get carried away with their drinking on holiday - especially those at all-inclusive destinations.

"You may not pay for the alcohol in cash, but you could end up paying for it by doing something silly or ruining the day after with an awful hangover."

The number of people arrested for drunken behaviour on flights or at UK airports increased by 50% in the last year, a recent BBC Panorama investigation found.

Flights to Alicante, Ibiza and Palma have been named as among the worst affected routes for drunken passengers.

Most of the UK's major airports and airlines signed up to a voluntary code of conduct in 2016, pledging to limit or stop the sale and supply of alcohol if there are concerns about disruptive behaviour.