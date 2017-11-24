More than 50 killed, 70 wounded in Egyptian mosque attack

More than 50 people have been killed in a bombing and shooting attack on a mosque in the Sinai Peninsula, according to Egyptian state news agency MENA.

Citing official sources, MENA said more than 70 people were also wounded in the attack on the al-Rawdah mosque in the town of Bir al-Abd, 25 miles from the North Sinai provincial capital of el-Arish.

54 dead in bomb attack that targeted a mosque in Egypt https://t.co/UAEUPLYTN4 pic.twitter.com/O5vrg7VZcy — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) November 24, 2017

The attack appears to be the latest by the area's local Islamic State affiliate.

Earlier, officials said militants in four off-road vehicles bombed the mosque and fired on worshippers during the sermon segment of Friday prayers.