More than 100 reindeer die on Norway's railway tracks in three days

Sunday, November 26, 2017 - 09:58 pm

Freight trains have killed more than 100 reindeer on Norway's tracks in three days, a herder has said.

Torstein Appfjell, a reindeer herder in Helgeland county, said on Sunday that the worst incident happened on Saturday when 65 animals were mown down.

Mr Appfjell said by telephone it was "totally tragic" and "unprecedented" for so many reindeer to lose their lives in this way.

A total of 106 reindeer were killed since Thursday.

Mr Appfjell represents four families in the area with a total of around 2,000 reindeer.

He said that in the worst previous 12-month period, 250 animals were killed in train accidents.

VG newspaper reports that Bane Nor, which operates the trains, has now reduced speeds in the area.

- AP


