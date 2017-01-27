Home»Breaking News»world

More than 100 fast-spreading wildfires rage in chile

Friday, January 27, 2017

Flames from more than 100 raging wildfires in Chile are continuing to spread quickly from the mountains to the Pacific Ocean.

The fires are destroying forests, livestock and whole towns in a destructive path that is now dangerously close to the coastal city of Concepcion.

Authorities say they found a body on Friday, raising the overall death toll to 11.

About 118 fires remain active and 53 of those are contained.

Officials are hopeful that light rains and lower temperatures on Friday will provide some relief, but the flames have picked up near two residential areas in Concepcion, about 310 miles from the Chilean capital Santiago.

President Michelle Bachelet has called the wildfires the worst forest disaster in Chile's history.

