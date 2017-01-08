Home»Breaking News»world

Monk sets himself alight in sex slave protest in South Korea

Sunday, January 08, 2017 - 09:20 pm

A Buddhist monk is critically ill in hospital after setting himself on fire to protest against South Korea's settlement with Japan on compensation for wartime sex slaves.

A hospital official says the 64-year-old monk suffered third-degree burns across his body and serious damage to his organs. He is unconscious and unable to breathe on his own.

The monk who set himself on fire is put into an ambulance in Seoul, South Korea.

Police say the man set himself ablaze late on Saturday during a rally in Seoul calling for the ousting of impeached President Park Geun-hye.

In his notebook, the man called Ms Park a "traitor" over her government's 2015 agreement with Japan that sought to settle a long-standing row over South Korean women who were forced into sexual slavery by Japan's Second World War military.

Many South Koreans say Japan's compensation is not enough.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Donald Trump offers Olive Branch to Russia despite election meddling claims

4 dead and 15 Israeli soldiers injured after truck drives into crowd in Jerusalem

Nicola Sturgeon: I am not bluffing over second Scottish independence referendum

Beijing creates environmental police squad to tackle smog crisis


Lifestyle

Weekend food with Darina Allen: Student pop-up dinners sorted

2017's hot 100 in movies, music, food & fashion

Meetings With Remarkable Manuscripts: An adventure in books

Beating the winter blues with the best travel deals

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 