Mistress sent lover's wife extracts from steamy novel about their affair

An author who sent her married lover's wife extracts from an erotic novel based on their affair has avoided jail.

Jackie Preuss also bombarded her victim with phone calls, sent photos of herself in stockings and published Facebook statuses detailing the liaison over a year-long campaign of harassment.

The 43-year-old wrote a novel called Simon's Saga - named after lover Simon Cragg - based on the affair which lasted for around two years, Birmingham Magistrates' Court heard.

Jackie Preuss arrives at Birmingham Magistrates' Court

Prosecutor Angela Halam said the extracts from the book sent to Debra Michael were "quite graphic".

Preuss, supported in court by her new partner, admitted one charge of harassment and was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months.

The court heard on one occasion Preuss went to the house of Ms Michael and introduced herself as "Simon's girlfriend" while on others she sent piles of papers to the victim detailing the affair.

Mrs Halam said Preuss posted messages on Facebook asking if Ms Michael noticed lipstick on Mr Cragg's shirt, and wrote a letter to Ms Michael saying the pair were once caught by police "like a couple of criminals".

In a message to the victim, Preuss wrote: "I think I've left my knickers in the car... would you mind checking?"

Mitigating, Ian Vesey told the court: "All this started because he had an affair with her. It takes two to tango.

"She is an intelligent lady. Sometimes when people are in these situations, it's hard to see the wood for the trees."

Magistrate Margaret Dilloway JP told Preuss: "Due to the very serious nature of these offences, and the fact your actions were prolonged and were planned in advance to cause maximum upset to the complainant and her family, we are sending you to prison for 20 weeks."

The term was suspended for 18 months, and Preuss was ordered to pay costs of £775 and a victim surcharge of £115. A restraining order was also imposed.

Victim Debra Michael said Preuss's conduct made her "wonder what she was going to do next".

She said in a victim impact statement: "This entire experience had made me feel victimised. I feel I have to bow my head in shame."

Preuss, of Anchor Drive, Stourport-on-Severn, Worcestershire, declined to speak to reporters after the hearing today..