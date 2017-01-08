Home»Breaking News»world

Missing four-year-old boy and mother found safe in UK

Sunday, January 08, 2017 - 08:44 pm

A four-year-old boy and his mother, who went missing together for more than 24 hours, have been found safe and well, police said.

Officers had said they were "extremely concerned" about young Andrew Shorrock, who was last seen with his mother Amy, 34, on Friday after boarding a Blackpool-bound train at Manchester Piccadilly station.

Greater Manchester Police said that the pair, from the Tameside area of the city, were found in Ashton-under-Lyne late on Saturday.

Chief Superintendent Neil Evans said: "I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the public for their overwhelming response to our appeals. The support we received has helped us to find Amy and Andrew."

