Minister wants planned train station at Western Wall named after Donald Trump

Wednesday, December 27, 2017 - 11:53 am

Israel's transport minister is pushing ahead with a plan to extend Jerusalem's soon-to-open high speed rail line to the Western Wall, where he wants to name a future station after President Donald Trump.

Yisrael Katz's plan involves constructing two underground stations and excavating over two miles of tunnel beneath central Jerusalem and its politically and historically sensitive Old City.

The Western Wall is the holiest site where Jews can pray.

Transport ministry spokesman Avner Ovadia says the project is estimated to cost more than 700 million US dollars and, if approved, would take four years to complete.

The proposal will likely face opposition from the international community, which does not recognise Israeli sovereignty over east Jerusalem.

The Tel Aviv-Jerusalem high-speed line is expected to open next spring.

President Trump at the Western Wall in May. Pic: AP

AP


