Military jet mistakenly bombs refugee camp, killing more than 100 in Nigeria

A Nigerian Air Force fighter jet on a mission against Boko Haram extremists has mistakenly bombed a refugee camp, killing more than 100 refugees and wounding aid workers, a state official said.

The Borno state government official is helping to co-ordinate the evacuation of the wounded.

Military commander Major General Lucky Irabor confirmed the accidental bombardment in north-east Rann, near the border with Cameroon.

The general said Nigerians working for Doctors Without Borders and the International Committee of the Red Cross are among the wounded.

This is believed to be the first time Nigeria's military has admitted to making such a mistake.

AP