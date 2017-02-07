Home»Breaking News»world

Mike Pence breaks tie in vote to confirm Trump’s most controversial cabinet pick

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 05:48 pm

The US senate has confirmed school choice activist Betsy DeVos as education secretary, with Vice President Mike Pence breaking a 50-50 tie.

The senate historian said it was the first time a vice president has had to break a tie on a cabinet nomination.

Two Republicans joined Democrats on Tuesday to vote to derail Ms DeVos’s nomination.

Democrats cited her lack of public school experience and financial interests in organisations pushing charter schools.

Ms DeVos has said she would divest herself from those organisations.

Republicans Susan Collins, of Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, of Alaska, fear that Ms DeVos’s focus on charter schools will undermine remote public schools in their states.

Ms DeVos, a wealthy Republican donor and longtime school choice advocate, has emerged as one of Mr Trump’s most controversial cabinet picks.

Labour unions have bitterly contested Ms DeVos’s nomination, fearing that she will undermine public education by promoting charter schools and publicly funded voucher programmes for private schools.

Mr Trump stood behind his nominee, accusing Democrats of fighting progress and change.

"Senate Dems protest to keep the failed status quo," Mr Trump tweeted before the vote.

"Betsy DeVos is a reformer, and she is going to be a great Education Sec. for our kids!"

AP

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Trump's labour secretary nominee opposed minimum wage rise and hired an undocumented worker

Trump says terror acts go unreported, but where's the evidence?

Far too early to call time on dollar’s three-year recovery

Russia demands apology after Fox News host calls Putin a ’killer’

More in this Section

US army gives go-ahead for oil pipeline beneath Dakota reservoir despite pollution fears

Police hunt football fans after footage surfaces of group chanting anti-Semitic abuse

British Government defeats attempts to give politicians decisive say over final Brexit terms

Scottish Parliament votes against triggering of Brexit process; Tories brand it 'grievance politics'


Lifestyle

Today is Safe Internet Day so here's some tips on keeping your kids safe online

MAKING CENTS: Know the scams and be wary of tempting online offers

Guitar virtuoso Preston Reed plucks up front row appeal

Alice Lowe stars in Prevenge: The mother of all horror revenge films

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 04, 2017

    • 10
    • 21
    • 22
    • 26
    • 42
    • 46
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 