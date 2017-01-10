Mexico says it will negotiate trade agreement and wall with Donald Trump 'to dispel uncertainty'

Mexico's new foreign relations secretary says the country is not only willing to negotiate changes to the North American Free Trade Agreement, it wants negotiations as soon as possible.

Luis Videgaray said there is "enormous uncertainty" following the US election of Donald Trump as president.

Mr Trump, who has pressured companies not to move jobs to Mexico, warned he would tax those who do and vows to renegotiate Nafta.

Mr Videgaray said in a Radio Formula interview that President-elect Trump's actions have caused concern, adding "That is why this (negotiation) process is so important, to dispel this uncertainty."

He said talks should start "as soon as possible".

He said Mexico is willing to negotiate over Mr Trump's plan to build a border wall.

But Mr Videgaray said Mexico would not pay for the wall, calling that "unacceptable".

- AP