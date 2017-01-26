Home»Breaking News»world

Mexican president cancels US visit as row over wall funding continues

Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 04:58 pm

Mexican president Enrique Pena Nieto said he has cancelled his forthcoming trip to Washington.

Earlier, Donald Trump said Mexico's president should consider cancelling the meeting in Washington next week if the country refuses to pay for a border wall.

The US president suggested on social media that they should skip the talks.

Mr Trump has pledged to start building a US-Mexico border wall and vowed to make Mexico pay for it.

Mexico opposes the wall, and the government has repeatedly said it will not foot the bill.

Mexican officials said on Wednesday that Mr Pena Nieto was "considering" cancelling the meeting, scheduled for January 31.

The country's former foreign relations secretary Jorge Castaneda told local media: "Pena Nieto has no other choice but to say 'I'm not going'."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Donald Trump

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

President Donald Trump is a 'maniac' for Israel embassy move, hears Dáil

Trump cements wall plan and will crack down on undocumented Irish

When ‘alternative facts’ Trump the reality

Trump, a climate change enemy Disney couldn’t have dreamed up

More in this Section

Tim Peake's going back to space - and people are begging to be taken with him

Fat shaming 'increases risk of heart disease'

Madeleine Albright ’ready to register as Muslim’

Eight arrested in Austria over alleged Islamic State links


Lifestyle

Guy Garvey and Elbow have produced a hugely hopeful record

The creativity movement and why you should try it

Truth deniers — or is that what they want you to think?

Live music review: Black Sabbath

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 