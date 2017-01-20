Home»Breaking News»world

Mexican drug kingpin 'El Chapo' appears in New York court

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 07:36 pm

Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman has appeared in court in New York, where a federal public defence lawyer entered a not guilty plea for him.

A hush fell over the Brooklyn courtroom moments before Guzman entered on today.

He looked dazed and wore a dark blue T-shirt and dark blue trousers.

Guzman is charged with running a massive drug-trafficking operation that laundered billions of dollars and oversaw murders and kidnappings.

Guzman answered questions through an interpreter standing to his right and said he could understand the judge's English.

No bail was sought.

Prosecutors agreed to not seek the death penalty as a condition of the extradition of Guzman, who is the convicted leader of the Sinaloa cartel.

