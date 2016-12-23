Home»Breaking News»world

Merkel expresses relief after Berlin market attack suspect shot dead in Italy

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 02:49 pm

German chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed her relief that the suspect in the Berlin truck attack poses no further threat after he was shot dead by Italian police in Milan.

Mrs Merkel said she has ordered a comprehensive investigation into all angles of the case, after it emerged that German authorities had tracked 24-year-old Tunisian man Anis Amri for months this year on suspicion of planning an attack.

The German leader said "our democracy, our rule of law, our values and our humanity" are the alternatives to "the hate-filled world of terrorism", and would ultimately prevail.

Mrs Merkel also expressed her deep thanks to Italian authorities, and in particular to the two police officers who challenged Amri.

Twelve people were killed and 48 others were injured after a truck was driven into a Christmas market in the German capital on Monday evening.

