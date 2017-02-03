Melania Trump lawsuit against Daily Mail dismissed

A Maryland judge has dismissed first lady Melania Trump's libel lawsuit against Britain's Daily Mail newspaper over an article that she said published false statements about her.

Court records show that Montgomery County Circuit Judge Sharon Burrell ruled on Thursday to dismiss the suit against Mail Media Inc, the corporation that publishes the Daily Mail's website.

The Daily Mail's argument centred on whether the lawsuit should have been filed in Maryland and whether Mrs Trump was suing the correct corporate entity.

Mrs Trump has also filed a lawsuit against the paper in London.

The first lady's libel suit against blogger Webster Tarpley of Gaithersburg for reporting similar statements was allowed to move ahead last week.

She filed the lawsuit in Rockville in September, after both Mr Tarpley and the Daily Mail issued retractions.