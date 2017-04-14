Home»Breaking News»world

Mass goers at St Peter’s hear crucifixion changed "forever the very face of death"

Friday, April 14, 2017 - 07:26 pm

Pope Francis has prostrated himself in prayer during a solemn Good Friday service in St Peter’s Basilica in which Mass goers heard that the Cross was God’s definitive ’No’ to violence, injustice, hate and lies. 

The 80-year-old pope lay for several minutes before the central altar.

He wore crimson-colored vestments for the day commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus.

Several times during the service, Francis bowed his head in silent reflection.

Papal preacher the Reverend Raniero Cantalamessa told the faithful they were recalling the "violent death" of Jesus 2,000 years ago.

He said they marked it, even when most days bring news of violent deaths, because his crucifixion "changed forever the very face of death".

Rev Cantalamessa said the cross was the definitive "’No’ of God to violence, injustice, hate, lies".

Francis was scheduled to give his own homily on Friday night at the traditional Way of the Cross procession in the ancient Colosseum in Rome.

AP

KEYWORDS Pope Francis, Good Friday, Easter

