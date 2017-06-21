Married couple named as latest Grenfell Tower victims

A married couple have been named as the latest victims of the Grenfell Tower disaster as inquests were opened into the deaths of five people killed in the fire.

Omar Belkadi, 32, died from inhaling fire fumes, while his wife, Farah Hamdan, 31, was killed by smoke inhalation, Westminster Coroner's Court heard on Wednesday.

Abufars Ibrahim, 39, died of multiple injuries, while Anthony Disson, 65, and a 52-year-old woman, Khadija Khalloufi, both died from inhalation of fire fumes, the court was told.

Dr Fiona Wilcox, the senior coroner for Westminster, offered her condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as all those affected by the blaze.

She also thanked the emergency services before Detective Chief Inspector Matt Bonner, from the Metropolitan Police's homicide and major crime command, outlined the investigation.

Earlier in the day the funeral for 23-year-old Syrian refugee Mohammad Alhajali, who was the first fatality of the disaster to be formally identified by police, was attended by his family and London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

Scotland Yard have also formally identified Ya-Haddy Sisi Saye, also known as Khadija Saye, 24, as one of at least 79 victims who perished in the disaster.