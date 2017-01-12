Home»Breaking News»world

Marine Le Pen has been spotted at Trump Tower and the internet is freaking out

Thursday, January 12, 2017 - 06:19 pm

Marine Le Pen has been spotted at Trump Tower in what is reportedly an unannounced visit to New York.

Le Pen, who is the leader of France’s far-right anti-immigration National Front, is among the top candidates for the French presidency.

According to Bloomberg, an aide to Le Pen declined to comment on her reason for being in the building and an aide to Donald Trump said the president-elect had no plans to meet her.

But that hasn’t stopped the internet from freaking out:

Le Pen believes her chance of victory has been bolstered by Britain’s decision to leave the European Union and Trump’s election to the US presidency.

She took over leadership of the National Front in 2011 from her father and party co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Le Pen is expected to present her full presidential agenda during a convention on February 4.

