Marine Le Pen has been spotted at Trump Tower and the internet is freaking out

Marine Le Pen has been spotted at Trump Tower in what is reportedly an unannounced visit to New York.

Le Pen, who is the leader of France’s far-right anti-immigration National Front, is among the top candidates for the French presidency.

According to Bloomberg, an aide to Le Pen declined to comment on her reason for being in the building and an aide to Donald Trump said the president-elect had no plans to meet her.

A spokesperson has denied reports Donald Trump or any of his transition team are meeting with French far-right leader Marine Le Pen — RTÉ News (@rtenews) January 12, 2017

.@seanspicer tells me Marine le Pen is NOT meeting w/ PEOTUS or anyone else from transition team. Adds “Trump Tower is open to the Public” — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) January 12, 2017

Le Pen believes her chance of victory has been bolstered by Britain’s decision to leave the European Union and Trump’s election to the US presidency.

She took over leadership of the National Front in 2011 from her father and party co-founder Jean-Marie Le Pen.

Le Pen is expected to present her full presidential agenda during a convention on February 4.