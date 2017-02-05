Home»Breaking News»world

Marine Le Pen: France threatened by 'economic globalisation' and 'Islamic fundamentalism'

Sunday, February 05, 2017 - 04:54 pm

France is threatened by two "totalitarianisms" in the form of economic globalisation and Islamic fundamentalism, far-right leader and presidential candidate Marine Le Pen told her party conference.

Ms Le Pen said those threats are "planting itself in some neighbourhoods ... and vulnerable minds".

Le Pen listed the veils some Muslim women wear, mosques and prayer in the streets of France as unacceptable cultural dangers "no French person...attached to his dignity can accept".

Her speech at the National Front party's conference in Lyon closes the two-day event.

- PA

