Marching band from an historically black college might perform at Trump's inauguration

Thursday, January 05, 2017 - 06:55 am

It’s no secret that Donald Trump has been struggling to find people to perform at his inauguration in a few weeks’ time.

Many have rejected the invitation and not held back when explaining their reasons why.

But, as shown in a list of the initial line-up released by Trump’s inaugural committee, there are some who have decided to accept.

Though there is one group who have particularly shocked people.

Among the list is the marching band of Talladega College, one of the US’ oldest historically black universities.

Talladega College was founded in 1865 by two black slaves, according to its website.

And there’s been a LOT of backlash as some people have seen this decision as a big contradiction with what it stands for.

It’s clearly divided students and alumni, so much so that two opposing petitions are currently doing the rounds for and against the decision.

Shirley Ferrill, an alumni of the College from the Class of 1974, wrote in her protest petition: “In view of his behavior and comments I strongly do not want Talladega College to give the appearance of supporting him.”

Whereas Dollan Young, current Talladega student, wrote in his supportive petition: “We believe that this parade is not about politics it’s about seeing first hand the process of a transition. Its not to support of no political party its about the experience that the students will obtain.”

According to CNN, the College president is yet to make a final decision – something which many will likely be waiting on with bated breath.

