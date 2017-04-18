Home»Breaking News»world

Man sought in Facebook Cleveland killing found dead in vehicle

Tuesday, April 18, 2017 - 04:58 pm

The suspect in the random killing of a retired Cleveland man posted on Facebook has shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit, Pennsylvania State Police say.

Police say Steve Stephens was spotted on Tuesday morning by state officers in Erie County, in the state's north west corner.

Authorities say police tried to pull Stephens over and, after a brief pursuit, he shot and killed himself.

Stephens was wanted on an aggravated murder charge in the shooting death of a 74-year-old retired man in Cleveland on Sunday.

He posted video of the shooting on Facebook.

