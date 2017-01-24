Man sought after bus passenger stabbed to death during altercation

A bus passenger has been stabbed to death after an altercation with another man, police have said.

The victim, aged in his 30s, was found injured on the upper deck of the bus and died shortly after the attack in Handsworth, Birmingham.

Officers are carrying out urgent inquiries to trace the offender, described as a black man, wearing a baseball cap and a padded jacket, after the attack at about 10.40pm on Monday.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: "At 10.43pm last night police received a call from a member of the public reporting that a passenger had been attacked.

"Officers and other emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene in Rookery Road, Handsworth, where a man was found with stab injuries on the upper deck of the bus.

"Emergency services carried out CPR at the scene, but unfortunately the man died a short time later from his injuries.

"He has not been formally identified at this stage."

The man being sought over the killing is believed to be aged in his 30s and is thought to have left the bus in Rookery Road.

CCTV footage is being examined following the stabbing and Rookery Road, part of Oxhill Road and Greenhill Road have been cordoned off while forensic inquiries take place.

Detectives are asking for anyone who travelled on the 11A bus last night, heading towards the city centre and who may have seen what happened to call police on 101.

Temporary Superintendent Tom Chisholm, of West Midlands Police, said: "The investigation is in the early stages but it is believed the man was stabbed following an altercation between him and the offender on the upper deck of the outer circle 11A bus as it travelled along Rookery Road.

"I am appealing for anyone who was travelling on the bus last night and who has information or anyone who saw the offender after leaving the bus to call police."