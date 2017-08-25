Home»Breaking News»world

Man shot in Brussles after attacking police with knife

Friday, August 25, 2017 - 08:55 pm

A man has been shot by soldiers in the centre of Brussels, after he attacked them with a knife.

The man is alive - but is said to be in a critical condition.

Belgian prosecutors say he is not known to have links to terrorism.

The crisis centre said in a tweet late on Friday the "situation is under control".

Belgian prime minister Charles Michel tweeted: "All our support is with our soldiers. Our security services remain on alert. We are following the situation closely."

Images from central Brussels showed police have sealed off a main street not far from the Belgian capital's main Grand Place tourist attraction.

Police secure a scene in downtown Brussels after a reported knife attack on Belgian Army soldiers this evening. Picture: AP

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people in attacks on March 22 2016 on the Brussels main airport and underground system.


