Man shot in Brussles after attacking police with knife

A man has been shot by soldiers in the centre of Brussels, after he attacked them with a knife.

The man is alive - but is said to be in a critical condition.

Belgian prosecutors say he is not known to have links to terrorism.

The crisis centre said in a tweet late on Friday the "situation is under control".

Belgian prime minister Charles Michel tweeted: "All our support is with our soldiers. Our security services remain on alert. We are following the situation closely."

Tout notre soutien à nos militaires. Nos services de sécurité restent attentifs. Nous suivons la situation de près avec @crisiscenterBe — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) August 25, 2017

Images from central Brussels showed police have sealed off a main street not far from the Belgian capital's main Grand Place tourist attraction.

Police secure a scene in downtown Brussels after a reported knife attack on Belgian Army soldiers this evening. Picture: AP

Belgium has been on high alert since suicide bombers killed 32 people in attacks on March 22 2016 on the Brussels main airport and underground system.