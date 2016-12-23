Home»Breaking News»world

Latest: Berlin attack suspect shot dead by police, Italian Interior minister confirms

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 09:52 am

Update 10.09am: Italian Interior minister Marco Minniti has confirmed that the man shot dead by police in Milan "without any shadow of a doubt" is Berlin Christmas market attack suspect Anis Amri.

Update 10.03am: The main suspect in the Berlin Christmas market attack has been killed in a shootout with police in Milan, according to Italian news agency ANSA.

The shootout took place at 3am in the Sesto San Giovanni neighbourhood during a routine police check.

The Italian Interior minister Marco Minniti is now holding a press conference regarding the incident.

ANSA said the man pulled a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his identity papers, and was killed in the ensuing shootout.

A police officer was injured.

ANSA said various sources in Milan and Rome confirmed that the dead man was Anis Amri, the suspect in the Berlin truck attack on Monday that killed 12 people.

Earlier:

Reuters news agency has quoted a security source claiming that Amri had been shot dead in Milan.

More as we get it.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Political shockwaves of this year look set to be felt well into 2017

Berlin market attack suspect's fingerprints 'found in truck'

Brother urges Berlin truck attack suspect to give himself up

Planning for the worst as terror threat spreads

More in this Section

5 things that happen to your body when you overeat during Christmas

Dashcam video of Berlin terror attack emerges

Two brothers held in connection with plot to attack German shopping mall

Five Christmas Day bomb plot suspects in custody in Australia


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

Here's what you should binge watch this Christmas

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 