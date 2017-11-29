Home»Breaking News»world

Man pleads not guilty to charges over New York vehicle attack

Wednesday, November 29, 2017 - 07:10 am

An Uzbek immigrant accused of a deadly truck attack on a New York cycle path has pleaded not guilty to an indictment which includes multiple potential death penalty counts.

Sayfullo Saipov appeared briefly in Manhattan federal court on Tuesday.

His court-appointed lawyer told federal Judge Vernon Broderick he was pleading not guilty to an indictment which was returned last week.

Authorities say the resident of Paterson, New Jersey, killed eight people with his truck attack near the World Trade Centre on October 31.

Saipov moved to the United States legally in 2010 from Uzbekistan and authorities say Islamic State group propaganda was found on his mobile phones.

Saipov lived in Ohio and Florida and worked as a commercial truck driver before he recently moved to New Jersey with his wife and children.

He remains held without bail.

AP


KEYWORDS

new yorkterror attack

