Man jailed in UK for selling monkey heads and pickled lizards

A man who sold pickled lizards, monkey heads and big cats online has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Daniel Stocks, aged 42, who also ran a website selling fake shrunken heads, used eBay to sell illegal taxidermy on a shop called Killer Curios UK.

He was sentenced to six months in prison at Exeter Crown Court after pleading guilty to four charges relating to trade in specimens.

Daniel Stocks.

The monkey parts, hornbill skull, chameleon and leopard cat specimens in his possession were confiscated.

The NCA described Stocks, from Kingkerswell, near Newton Abbot in Devon, as a "prolific" trader in illegal animal specimens.

Border Force officials alerted the NCA to Stocks after finding a veiled chameleon specimen in a package sent to his address from Philadelphia.

He did not have a licence to import the creature and was arrested.

An animal head found in the investigation.

During a search of his house and a rented industrial unit, various items were found, including a stuffed African white-backed vulture, macaque heads and skulls, and monkey tails.

Monkey paws framed and mounted above the phrase Make A Wish were also discovered.

An investigation found he had also been trading in horn bills, leopard cats and monkeys, in breach of Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species laws.

A monkey paw found in the investigation.

Dawn Cartwright, of the NCA's border policing command, said: "Daniel Stocks was a prolific illegal specimen trader who thought the rules on protected species were there for others to worry about.

"But those rules exist for good reason and the NCA takes the criminal trade in protected species seriously.

"In partnership with Border Force, we will make sure traders operating illegally are found and dealt with."