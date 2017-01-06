Man jailed in UK after park kidnap of girl aged nine

A man who grabbed a nine-year-old girl from a play park and tried to drag her into a wooded area has been jailed for three years.

Homeless Paul Barton, 33, targeted the girl as she used play equipment at the park in Norwich.

She managed to break free and escape unharmed.

Barton admitted a single count of kidnap at Norwich Crown Court today.

He was sentenced to three years in prison and was given a 10 year Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

The incident happened in Pointers Field, off George Pope Road, Norwich just before 4.30pm on September 30, 2016.