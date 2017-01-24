Home»Breaking News»world

Man jailed for nine months over celebrity hacking

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 06:55 pm

A Chicago man has been jailed for nine months for hacking the electronic accounts of 30 celebrities and stealing private information, including nude videos and photos.

Edward Majerczyk was also ordered to pay $5,700 towards counselling services for one undisclosed celebrity victim whose photos were disseminated online.

Majerczyk was accused of orchestrating a phishing scheme which illegally accessed more than 300 email and other online accounts, including those belonging to Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence.

The 29-year-old pleaded guilty in federal court in Los Angeles last year to felony computer hacking.

He signed a plea agreement for his case to be transferred to Chicago, with both sides agreeing that he should receive a nine-month prison term.

Majerczyk's attorney said his client was "suffering from depression".

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS chicago, celebrity, showbiz, hacking, hack, online, us,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hours after puppy find buoys rescuers, helicopter crashes near Italy avalanche site

German General Election date announced

Israel approves 2,500 West Bank settlement homes

Meet the students trying to brew craft beer on the moon


Lifestyle

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

Reframing Michael Collins in The Big Fellow

It's been a long and winding road for music group Fairport Convention

We’ll have to shout ‘stop’ to non-bio plastics, or else...

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 